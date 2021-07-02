TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 15,530 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Illumina worth $34,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Illumina by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $470.66 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $419.02.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,630. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.32.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

