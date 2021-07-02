TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,311 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Sempra Energy worth $37,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.86.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $134.09 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

