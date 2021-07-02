TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,960 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Casey’s General Stores worth $37,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $1,729,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,663,000 after acquiring an additional 200,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7,405.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $195.25 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.37 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.82.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

