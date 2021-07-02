TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 48,230 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,230 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Wingstop worth $35,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Wingstop by 21.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

WING opened at $156.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

WING has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.06.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

