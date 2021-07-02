TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116,312 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Omnicom Group worth $36,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $85,945,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $93,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,936,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after acquiring an additional 965,567 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $81.00 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.09.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

