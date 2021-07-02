TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 990.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,161 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $38,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7,075,050.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 141,501 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,792,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV opened at $88.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

