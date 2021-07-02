TD Asset Management Inc. Has $30.11 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Molina Healthcare worth $30,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOH stock opened at $256.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.76. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.17.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

