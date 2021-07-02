TD Asset Management Inc. Has $30.63 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Masco worth $30,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Masco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,527,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 132,245 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Masco by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 520,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,185,000 after acquiring an additional 54,985 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 31,663 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

MAS stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.34. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.