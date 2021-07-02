TD Asset Management Inc. Has $33.81 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,341 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of STERIS worth $33,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,822,000 after buying an additional 17,176 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,648,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.4% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 782,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,050,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 954,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $208.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.86. STERIS plc has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

