TD Asset Management Inc. Has $34.78 Million Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,742 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Pan American Silver worth $34,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 52,893 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 251,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,151,000 after buying an additional 793,643 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

