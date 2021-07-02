TD Asset Management Inc. Has $35.97 Million Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Seagen worth $35,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $195,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,812 shares of company stock worth $15,757,488. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $158.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.22. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

