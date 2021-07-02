TD Asset Management Inc. Has $37.53 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,794 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $37,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $178,032,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,410,000 after purchasing an additional 795,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $116,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,886 shares of company stock worth $4,763,048. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $169.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.72. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $172.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

