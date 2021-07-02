TD Asset Management Inc. Has $39.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,372 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $39,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $62.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIG. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

