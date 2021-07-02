TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Copart worth $39,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Copart by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart stock opened at $134.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.03. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $135.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

