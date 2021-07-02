TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,380 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Cardinal Health worth $39,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

