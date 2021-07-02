TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $32.65 Million in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 453,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,650,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $2,157,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $69,680,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $37,627,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $7,687,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.73. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.2068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFG. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.