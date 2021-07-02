TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,187 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $34,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $231.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

