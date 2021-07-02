TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 208,216 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,833,423 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 208,216 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Kinross Gold worth $38,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.44.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KGC. CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

