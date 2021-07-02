TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 31,506 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of PPG Industries worth $29,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 609.6% in the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,317,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $197,963,000 after acquiring an additional 59,286 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,770,000 after acquiring an additional 24,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 407.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus raised their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $169.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.80. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.58 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

