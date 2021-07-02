TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,825,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,833 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.65% of B2Gold worth $29,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,262,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,100 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,943,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,244,000 after purchasing an additional 330,629 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,024,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,063,000 after acquiring an additional 439,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,762,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,529,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,938 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.18 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.37 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.