TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63,462 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Wix.com worth $34,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,236,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.35.

WIX opened at $291.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $213.12 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.94.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

