TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 107,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $29,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XHB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,077,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,873,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,001,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,659,000 after buying an additional 231,558 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of XHB stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.08. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.