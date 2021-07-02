TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,952 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,952 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Trex worth $39,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Trex by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Trex by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after acquiring an additional 756,914 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Trex by 279.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,056,000 after acquiring an additional 531,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.35.

TREX opened at $101.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.26. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.92 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

