TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 412,944 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,944 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $29,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $63,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $77.72 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

