TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 47,375 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,375 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $36,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

