TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,953 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $30,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $57,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $119.98 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.74. The company has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

