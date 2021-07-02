TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 85,444 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,444 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.50% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $35,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 57,723 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,901,000 after purchasing an additional 183,260 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.16. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $67.74 and a one year high of $97.55.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

