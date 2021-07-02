TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) 1-Day Volume Hits $85.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $51,822.98 and approximately $85.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 86.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00010389 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00413212 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Coin Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,459,563 coins. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com . The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

