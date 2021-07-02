Tecsys Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tecsys in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James analyst S. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on TCS. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Tecsys in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$55.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 target price on Tecsys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

TCS opened at C$41.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$41.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The stock has a market cap of C$604.78 million and a P/E ratio of 108.04. Tecsys has a 52 week low of C$24.20 and a 52 week high of C$66.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.31%.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.