Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tecsys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE TCS opened at C$41.81 on Friday. Tecsys has a one year low of C$24.20 and a one year high of C$66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$604.78 million and a PE ratio of 108.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is 63.31%.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

