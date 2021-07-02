Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 29,478 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Teladoc Health worth $119,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $164.64 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.29.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TDOC. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.77.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $4,554,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,970 shares in the company, valued at $92,547,054.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,368 shares of company stock worth $14,555,335. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

