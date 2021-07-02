Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1) was down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as €3.32 ($3.90) and last traded at €3.32 ($3.90). Approximately 111,756 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 69,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.34 ($3.92).

The business’s fifty day moving average is €3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,415.68. The company has a market capitalization of $423.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.24.

Tele Columbus Company Profile (ETR:TC1)

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber optic networks in Germany. The company operates in two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The company offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services. Its digital entertainment platform offers approximately 250 TV channels, and 60 digital radio stations.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tele Columbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele Columbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.