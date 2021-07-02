Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,170 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Tenable worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 4.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 2.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,143,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,744,000 after acquiring an additional 83,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,358,000 after buying an additional 76,635 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 112.9% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $75,414.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,397.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $91,306.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,539.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 252,992 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,939 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -150.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.