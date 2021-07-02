Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Holdings Raised by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 455.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,277 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,693,000 after buying an additional 48,198 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,056 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,363,000 after purchasing an additional 775,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,567,000 after purchasing an additional 696,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

NASDAQ TER traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.44. The company had a trading volume of 22,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,831. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

