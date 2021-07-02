TerraUSD (UST) One Day Volume Tops $18.43 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $18.43 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006574 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000132 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 60.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,925,967,214 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

