Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,911 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,397 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.3% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Tesla worth $331,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $413,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8,975.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 113,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,858,000 after purchasing an additional 111,919 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,919 shares of company stock valued at $69,810,398 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $679.72. 1,061,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,145,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $633.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.12 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.57.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

