Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,679,000 after buying an additional 116,500 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $3,399,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Textron by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,184,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,439,000 after purchasing an additional 43,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

TXT stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.76.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.