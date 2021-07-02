TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 497.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,484,000 after buying an additional 62,031 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 44,811 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 86.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $40.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.16.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

