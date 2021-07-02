The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Position Trimmed by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,690 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.43% of The Aaron’s worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,615,000 after acquiring an additional 416,888 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,084,000 after acquiring an additional 202,566 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 789,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 163,618 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 757,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after acquiring an additional 157,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 654,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after acquiring an additional 169,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAN stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

