The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C Sells 70,193 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $3,680,920.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Management L.L.C also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $7,099,076.28.

Shares of CG stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.79. The stock had a trading volume of 990,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,299. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $2,634,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $1,308,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $2,588,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 1,152.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 96,453 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

