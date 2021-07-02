The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 61,635 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $42,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAKE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

In other news, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $1,149,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $53.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.62. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

