The Community Financial Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Community Financial in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million.

TCFC opened at $35.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Community Financial has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 26,580 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of The Community Financial in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Community Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Community Financial by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

