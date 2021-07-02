The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.68

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.68 and last traded at $70.67, with a volume of 8534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 101.37 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,981,000 after buying an additional 136,064 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 893.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

