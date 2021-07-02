The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Boosted by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 104.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 4.4% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 856.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its position in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.74. The company had a trading volume of 119,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.71. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.22 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

