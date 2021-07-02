The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 48.3% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $322.84. 127,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.22 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

