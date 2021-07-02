The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,472 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $31,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,429,000 after buying an additional 152,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,509,000 after buying an additional 130,061 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,222,000 after purchasing an additional 134,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $191.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.02. The company has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

