The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Increased by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.7% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.38. The stock had a trading volume of 153,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,526,153. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $120.53 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $333.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

