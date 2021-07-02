The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Shares of PGR opened at $98.84 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $107.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,491,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

