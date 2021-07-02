The Sandbox Price Up 22.7% This Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 2nd. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $164.64 million and approximately $32.75 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.38 or 0.01425070 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014194 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 707,992,326 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

