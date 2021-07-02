The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMPL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.50.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

